More e-buses come from China as Belgium's greener public transport expands

Credit: Belga

The number of Chinese electric buses and coaches in Belgium surged from 23 to 142 between January 2024 and January 2026, a sixfold increase.

This growth outpaced the overall e-bus market, which nearly quadrupled during the same period, according to the Federation of Belgian Bus and Coach Operators (FBAA).

By January 2026, Belgium had 1,207 electric buses for public transport, schools, and travel purposes, accounting for 7% of the total fleet of 16,583 vehicles operated by bus companies, public transport operators, and municipal authorities.

Bus companies specifically saw electric buses make up 8% of their fleets. FBAA highlighted the notable rise of Chinese manufacturers in this sector.

In 2024, 7% of all electric buses and coaches in Belgium were from Chinese producers. By 2026, this figure had risen to 12%, with Chinese brands BYD and Yutong leading the charge with 82 and 34 electric buses, respectively.

The FBAA anticipates exponential growth for Chinese electric buses in the coming year.

"Europe is pushing for greener public transport," said FBAA CEO Pieter Van Bastelaere. "Electrification will continue to expand. Already, 300 Chinese electric buses have been ordered for delivery in 2027, and their market share will only grow."

To better understand Chinese expertise in bus electrification and autonomous vehicle development, a delegation of bus operators led by FBAA is currently on a study trip to China.