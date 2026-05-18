Brussels Manneken Pis's wardrobe relocates to different museum

Manneken Pis costume featuring the "Gang of Angry Old Men", in Brussels, on Monday, 11 May 2026.Credit: Belga / Max Lohest

Nearly 1,200 costumes belonging to Brussels' iconic Manneken Pis are being relocated due to renovation works at the Maison du Roi.

The outfits, currently stored at the Musée de la Ville de Bruxelles, will be moved to the Museum of Fashion and Lace.

Dressing up the Manneken Pis has been a tradition since 1615. The oldest costume still preserved is about 300 years old.

The relocation process, which requires meticulous care, is expected to take approximately 600 hours of work.

Once transferred, the full wardrobe will remain accessible at the Museum of Fashion and Lace, ensuring the continued tradition of changing the statue's attire.

Related News