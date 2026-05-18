Police seize counterfeit goods across five sites in Brussels North

Illustrative image of the fake goods. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Brussels-North police, with the Ministry of Economy, have seized nearly eight cubic metres of counterfeit goods over the last month, officials confirmed on Monday.

On 23 April, police from Brussels-North searched five storage sites for counterfeit goods, all located in or near the city's North District. Shoes, bags, perfumes, and cigarettes were among the items seized.

The operation followed targeted investigations that provided sufficient evidence for Ministry of Economy officials to obtain search warrants from an investigating judge.

Five warrants were executed, allowing searches of basements used to store or sell counterfeit items, including sports shoes, clothing, and belts.

Authorities stressed that counterfeit goods are illegal, often of poor quality, and can pose safety risks. Consumers encountering such products are urged to report them via consumerconnect.be.

Police explained that counterfeiting not only harms Belgian and European economies but also creates unfair competition for legitimate businesses selling genuine, high-quality products.

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