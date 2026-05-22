Mechelen police use pepper spray and detain four football fans

Club's players celebrate after winning a football match between KV Mechelen and Club Brugge KV, Thursday 21 May 2026 in Mechelen, on the ninth day of the Champions Play-offs of the 2025-2026 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. Belga / Jasper Jacobs

Violence broke out in Mechelen on Thursday night following a 2-2 draw between KV Mechelen and Club Brugge, which secured the Belgian championship for Brugge.

Four people were taken into administrative custody, and fifteen others were fined, according to a statement from the Rivierenland police zone, which includes Bornem, Mechelen, Puurs-Sint-Amands, and Willebroek. Officers also used pepper spray during the incidents.

The match took place at KV Mechelen's stadium, where a reportedly high number of Club Brugge fans were seated in sections reserved for local supporters.

"Due to the significant interest in this match, the local club’s ticketing process may have been conducted carelessly," commented the police. However, no issues occurred during the game itself.

After the match concluded, around 50 Mechelen supporters, including dozens wearing balaclavas, approached the stadium's main entrance as many Brugge fans were leaving.

Police intervened to prevent a clash and deployed pepper spray. "Six supporters were affected and received on-site medical care. Four were later taken to the hospital for further examination," the police said.

Authorities also reported "several small scuffles" inside the stadium throughout the evening, prompting officers to mediate between groups.

In total, four local fans were detained administratively. Three were cited for disturbing public order, and one was held for entering the pitch. Additionally, 15 fines were issued to supporters for offences such as throwing beer, provoking visitors, covering their faces, and fighting.

The police announced plans to review surveillance footage to identify other individuals responsible for disturbances and issue further penalties.

15,411 spectators have attended the match, including 1,089 Club Brugge fans seated in the designated visitor sections.

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