Tomorrowland receives favourable safety report after last year's fire

People attend the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival, Friday, 18 July 2025, in Boom. Credit: Belga / Marius Burgelman

Tomorrowland is taking additional safety measures following the fire at the main stage during the festival's setup last year.

The fire in July 2025 largely destroyed the main stage decor. The fire caused no injuries, but the incident raised additional questions regarding fire safety, evacuation capacity, and crisis management on the festival grounds. This led to the commissioning of a risk analysis, coordinated by the Chair of Crisis Governance at the University of Antwerp.

The study compiles research on fire safety, crowd management, and general risk analysis. According to the report, Tomorrowland's overall risk assessment remains "low to moderate," and no fundamental structural adjustments are needed to the festival's organisation. The analysis indicates that visitors can be evacuated within the established safety standards, even in exceptional emergency scenarios.

At the same time, the experts put forward a series of additional recommendations and optimisations that the organisation now intends to implement more quickly. For instance, Tomorrowland states that it is investing in real-time crowd monitoring via LiDAR technology and density measurements to track and adjust visitor flows more rapidly. The systems are being integrated into the festival's central command structure.

In addition, extra fire guards will be deployed to strategic locations to enable a faster response to technical incidents or incipient fires. The evacuation tunnels and underpasses at the main stage will also be additionally protected to ensure they remain operational and accessible during evacuations in the event of incidents.

Furthermore, the organisation is providing additional backup teams for crucial safety functions, and the so-called 'showstop procedures' are being refined, including those concerning communication, music interruptions, and crowd management.

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