Pressure mounts for Tomorrowland ahead of its 2026 edition

Lost Frequences at Tomorrowland in 2023. Credit: Lost Frequencies/Youtube

Tomorrowland is facing pressure on two fronts ahead of its 2026 edition.

The allegations involving several booked DJs and a comprehensive safety review prompted by last year's main stage fire put the festival in the hot seat.

Earlier this week, organisers removed the names of DJs Odymel, Shlomo and Carv from the festival's website following accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse of power, referred to in media reports as the "techno files".

The festival's spokesperson told HLN, that the performances have not yet been definitively cancelled and that discussions with managers are ongoing while investigations continue.

At the same time, local authorities have confirmed that a new and extensive risk analysis is underway following the fire that destroyed the main stage during the build-up to the 2025 edition. No injuries were reported, but the blaze raised serious questions about fire safety and crowd management.

The two Belgian municipalities, Boom and Rumst, are responsible for issuing permits for the festival site and the DreamVille campsite, respectively, and are working with organisers on a stronger security protocol for 2026. The Province of Antwerp, which owns the De Schorre site, is also involved in the discussions.

A multidisciplinary team from the University of Antwerp has been commissioned to carry out the in-depth risk assessment. The analysis will examine crowd flows, the safety of stages and temporary structures, fire risks and access routes for emergency services.

Preliminary findings are expected in time for the permit procedure. The results will then be reviewed by experts from the Rivierenland emergency response zone and the Rupel local police zone.

While the safety review and the misconduct allegations concern separate issues, together they place one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals under heightened scrutiny as it prepares for its next edition.

Organisers say they are taking both matters seriously and are committed to ensuring both a safe environment and responsible governance.

Related News