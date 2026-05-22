Power outage shuts down Brussels' Palace of Justice

Sky view of the Poelaert's Palais de Justice in Brussels, Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The doors of the old Poelaert courthouse remained closed on Friday morning due to a power outage.

The problem lies with a high-voltage substation. The Buildings Agency has called in an electrician, who is expected to resolve the situation.

Access to the criminal courts and the courts of appeal, both French-speaking and Dutch-speaking, is suspended, the spokesperson for the Federal Public Service Justice has confirmed.

Several dozen people were waiting outside the courthouse around 09:30, in front of closed doors, while the security gates were being restored to working order.

Since the outage occurred after the courthouse had opened, some people were already inside, having passed through the security gates before the power cut.

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