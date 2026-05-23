Major fire at recycling park in Wallonia

20060330 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows the helmet a fireman of Brussels city during a demonstration of firemen, Thursday 30 March 2006, downtown Brussels. BELGA PHOTO JACQUES COLLET

A significant fire broke out at around 14:00 at a recycling site in Couillet, Hainaut Province, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

The fire, which erupted at the Tibi site early in the afternoon, caused toxic smoke to spread in the area. Authorities issued a BE-Alert urging residents to keep doors and windows shut to prevent any risk of inhalation.

Emergency services were heavily deployed to tackle the blaze, but by 16:00, the flames were still not under control, according to Charleroi police.

The incident also disrupted train services between Charleroi-Central and Tamines stations. However, Infrabel, the railway infrastructure manager, confirmed no trains were stranded on the tracks and no damage was reported to the railway infrastructure.

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