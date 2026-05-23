Saturday 23 May 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Major fire at recycling park in Wallonia

Saturday 23 May 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Major fire at recycling park in Wallonia
20060330 - BRUSSELS, BELGIUM: Illustration picture shows the helmet a fireman of Brussels city during a demonstration of firemen, Thursday 30 March 2006, downtown Brussels. BELGA PHOTO JACQUES COLLET

A significant fire broke out at around 14:00 at a recycling site in Couillet, Hainaut Province, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

The fire, which erupted at the Tibi site early in the afternoon, caused toxic smoke to spread in the area. Authorities issued a BE-Alert urging residents to keep doors and windows shut to prevent any risk of inhalation.

Emergency services were heavily deployed to tackle the blaze, but by 16:00, the flames were still not under control, according to Charleroi police.

The incident also disrupted train services between Charleroi-Central and Tamines stations. However, Infrabel, the railway infrastructure manager, confirmed no trains were stranded on the tracks and no damage was reported to the railway infrastructure.

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