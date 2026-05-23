Heavy fire breaks out at packaging materials company

Credit: Belga

A large fire broke out on Saturday afternoon at around 15:00 at packaging materials company Hardy in the Europark industrial estate in Lanaken, Limburg province.

The blaze spread quickly due to the storage of cardboard, paper, and polystyrene. Thick clouds of smoke, visible from kilometres away, accompanied the fire. No injuries were reported, but the damage to the facility is expected to be extensive.

Firefighters from Lanaken and Maasmechelen within the East Limburg emergency zone arrived promptly and received support from fire crews in neighbouring Maastricht, the Netherlands. Upon arrival, flames were already ripping through the roof of the industrial building.

Local police from Lanaken-Maasmechelen closed surrounding roads to keep the area secure. Mayor Marino Keulen of Lanaken assured residents that there was currently no danger to nearby homes. “The firefighters will be very busy with extinguishing efforts. Both the fire brigade and police are closely monitoring the situation.”

Residents affected by the smoke have been advised to keep windows and doors shut and to turn off ventilation systems to minimise exposure.

In an ironic twist, the Lanaken fire department had been holding an open day at their station earlier on Saturday.

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