30-degree highs persist for next week

Bois de la Cambre in Brussels. Credit: Ugo Realfonzo / The Brussels Times

Sunday is expected to start with some morning mist, but it will clear quickly, giving way to sunny skies with occasional high clouds and temperatures reaching around 29°C, and up to 30°C in the far south, according to forecasts by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

A moderate sea breeze is anticipated in the afternoon along the coast, causing temperatures to drop by a few degrees.

Sunday night will be predominantly clear, with minimum temperatures ranging from 11°C to 16°C in most areas.

Monday will remain sunny, with some thin high clouds. Temperatures will vary between 24°C and 29°C, with a local peak of 30°C in some areas, while coastal regions can expect highs of about 28°C.

Tuesday is forecast to be sunny again, with temperatures climbing to 30°C in central areas and up to 31°C in the Kempen region.

By Wednesday, the pleasant weather will persist, although slightly cooler and with more cloud cover at times.

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