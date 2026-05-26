Teen boy dies in hospital after falling into canal

Illustration picture. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The 17-year-old boy who fell into the Willebroek Canal on Monday afternoon has died in hospital, the Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed on Tuesday.

The young man ended up in the canal on Zennestraat in Grimbergen on Monday around 17:50.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Emergency services were immediately notified and arrived quickly at the scene.

The rescue team were able to quickly pull the boy out of the water and transport him to the hospital.

He has remained in critical condition, but has passed away overnight.

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