'Deep division': Belgian PM doubts EU will sanction Israel

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) speaks at the European Council in June 2025. Credit: EU

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) has stated that European sanctions against Israel will likely "never happen," citing deep divisions among Member States.

Speaking in the Home Affairs Committee on Wednesday, De Wever addressed questions from MPs Raoul Hedebouw (PTB-PVDA) and Khalil Aouasti (PS) regarding possible actions against Israel.

Like other European countries, Belgium has already declared two far-right Israeli ministers persona non grata, but broader measures often require unanimous support at the European level.

A list of individuals banned from entering the Schengen Area will be drawn up when there is "sufficient European support," De Wever added, also mentioning members of Hamas.

De Wever doubts whether such unanimity is achievable. "That unanimity does not exist, and frankly, I don't think that will ever happen," De Wever said.

"There is a deep, deep division there. You can regret that, but those are the facts. And then you are left with only fairly limited packages of things that you can decide nationally," the Belgian PM added.

The left-wing opposition deemed these responses completely inadequate.

Sarah Schlitz (Ecolo-Groen) denounced the referral of her questions to the Foreign Minister.

For Khalil Aouasti (PS), the agreement reached last September in the core cabinet was therefore "a lie to the Belgian people... and just a press conference to reduce the pressure."

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