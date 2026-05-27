Brussels artisanal bakery bought by French company

La Fleur du Pain. Credit: Ixelles.City

The Brussels chain of artisanal bakeries La Fleur du Pain is being acquired for 80% by its French counterpart Atelier Lalos.

All 110 jobs will be retained in Belgium, both companies announced in a press release on Wednesday.

La Fleur du Pain was founded in 1990 by Laurent Ricard. The chain has five branches in the capital and one in Groot-Bijgaarden, on the outskirts of Brussels. The chain also supplies professional clients.

The company generates a turnover of €11.5 million, roughly double that of ten years ago.

Atelier Alos is the company of French artisan baker Frédéric Lalos, who was voted best baker in France in 1997. With the acquisition, the French company is taking its first steps abroad.

The bakery supplies exclusively to nearly 150 corporate clients, such as Parisian hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, or the Élysée Palace for events hosted by the French President.

In 2025, a turnover of €8.2 million was projected.

Ricard and Lalos said that they intend to position La Fleur du Pain as the Brussels artisanal benchmark for corporate bakery products.

They aim, by their own account, to provide bread for the "best tables." The six bakeries will be retained under the existing brand.

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