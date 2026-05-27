Over 150 archaeological sites welcome public in Flanders this weekend

Gallo-Romeins Museum Archeologiedagen in het Gallo-Romeins Museum. Credit: Gallo-Romeins Museum via Belga

More than 150 archaeological sites and museums across Flanders will open their doors to the public this weekend for the ninth edition of the Archaeology Days.

In Meldert, a village in Flemish Brabant, visitors can use an interactive 3D app to see how a Gallo-Roman villa looked approximately 1,800 years ago. Using their smartphones, visitors can view a virtual reconstruction of the villa at the exact location of the excavations.

The Meldert site has been transformed into an archaeological park to protect the buried remains. Archaeologists have uncovered stone foundations of several buildings, waste pits, and nearly 300 artefacts at the site.

Among the discoveries are fragments of millstones, metal slag, and animal bones, which provide insights into the daily life of the villa’s inhabitants between 130 and 280 AD.

Guided tours, workshops, and other activities for the general public are planned across Flanders during the weekend of 29-31 May.

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