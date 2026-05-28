Brussels Government approves 'coercive control' of Saint-Josse municipality

Emir Kir, mayor of Saint-Josse, pictured in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Brussels Government has approved the coercive supervision procedure against the municipality of Saint-Josse on Thursday over budget issues, it announced in a statement.

The municipality has a cumulative deficit exceeding €30 million, with a deficit of nearly €14 million in 2024 alone.

Saint-Josse has already received €21 million in support to prevent it from becoming unable to make payments. However, budgetary needs were estimated at €57 million by the end of 2025.

The procedure involves sending formal warnings to the municipality, asking it to take action, and then, if the irregularities persist, appointing a special commissioner to oversee the restoration of the finances.

La Libre Belgique reported on Wednesday that Brussels Minister for Local Government Ahmed Laaouej (PS) had suggested placing the municipality of Saint-Josse-ten-Node under the mandatory supervision of the Brussels-Capital Region.

Minister Laaouej, who has long been at odds with Mayor Emir Kir, reportedly has the support of coalition partner MR.

Kir was expelled from the PS in 2020 following a meeting with two far-right Turkish mayors.

In addition to the financial problems, an audit in February also pointed to serious shortcomings at the Saint-Josse social housing agency, according to Lalieux.

She has forwarded the file directly to the Public Prosecutor's Office, which has led to an investigation.

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