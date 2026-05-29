Bpost services disrupted again as workers strike in Wallonia

Union workers blocking the entrance of the Liege Bpost centre on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. Credit: AFP via Belga

Postal workers in Liège and Seraing went on strike on Friday, a day after a collective agreement was concluded within Bpost.

The unions and management of the postal service reached a collective agreement Thursday evening after a month of negotiations.

However, the unions continue to oppose the extended working hours that the post office will implement starting in September.

In the spring, concerns about this change in hours led to a six-week strike.

On Friday, all company staff returned to work as normal, according to Bpost spokesperson Mathieu Goedefroy – except in Liège and Seraing.

In Liège, this affects 58 postal workers. In Seraing, about 15 postal workers also set up a picket line at the distribution centre, which is currently preventing the delivery of letters and parcels in the region. Local management is in talks with staff members.

"For the CSC Transcom union, this reaction reveals the persistent unease on the ground, especially since several unions, including the CSC, have not endorsed this agreement," the union emphasised in a statement.

"The fundamental concerns of the workers are still being largely ignored," Michel Mazy, a permanent representative of the CSC Transcom union, said.

"We did not endorse this collective agreement, just like other unions. The discontent expressed this Friday reflects the staff’s profound lack of support for this reorganisation.

"They are now trying to present this agreement as progress, but on the ground, anger and anxiety remain very real. What happened in the Liège offices clearly shows that the problem is far from being resolved."

Customers are advised to track their packages via the Bpost app.

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