'Unfeasible': Interpreters denounce pay rates for asylum-related assignments in Brussels

A Fedasil reception centre. Credit: Belga

The Union of Professional Sworn Translators and Interpreters (UPTIJ) has expressed concern over offers for asylum-related interpretation work in Brussels that it claims are incompatible with a sustainable independent profession.

The offers, published by various intermediaries, require full-time, on-site presence, fixed working hours, and long-term commitments for a gross hourly rate of approximately €16 with limited allowances.

UPTIJ stressed that these interpreters work as independent professionals who bear costs such as social contributions, taxes, operational expenses, and non-billable periods.

"In these conditions, a gross hourly rate of €16 does not cover the actual costs of practising independently. This is not only a low rate, but one that makes independent professional work unfeasible," the union stated.

Further, Uptij pointed out that the structured work requirements, including fixed hours and prolonged on-site presence, contradict the principles of independent status, particularly the absence of subordination and freedom in work organisation.

It warned that the combination of rigid conditions and insufficient pay raises concerns about the legal consistency of these offers and could compromise the quality of services provided in this sensitive context.

UPTIJ fears this trend reflects a broader deterioration in sector standards, risking a downward pressure on conditions and undermining the profession’s long-term sustainability.

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