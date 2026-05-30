University of Antwerp tests groundbreaking anti-sclerosis medicine

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Researchers from the University of Antwerp and Antwerp University Hospital (UZA) are developing a new treatment for multiple sclerosis patients, and their clinical study has now entered its second phase.

Multiple sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks myelin, the protective sheath surrounding nerve fibres in the central nervous system, including the brain and spinal cord. In some patients, the disease progresses to cause severe, permanent disabilities.

The researchers aim to develop a more targeted cell therapy that reduces side effects associated with current treatments.

“We want to rebalance the immune system,” said Professor Nathalie Cools. “Current treatments weaken the entire immune system, making patients more susceptible to infections and other side effects. Our therapy specifically targets the malfunctioning cells attacking myelin, while leaving the rest of the immune system intact. This, we hope, will minimise adverse effects.”

The university stated that the first phase of the clinical trial demonstrated the treatment to be safe and well-tolerated. The second phase will now assess its effectiveness.

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