Thunderstorms and rain are set to return in Belgium

Thunderstorm. Credit: Belga

The weather will be mostly dry with partly cloudy skies across most regions this Saturday afternoon, though local thunderstorms may develop later in the day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Temperatures will peak between 25°C and 30°C inland, while coastal areas can expect highs of around 23°C.

Later in the evening and overnight, storms and showers will move in from France. These may be intense in central and southeastern areas, with possible hail and strong gusts of wind. Night-time temperatures will drop to between 14°C and 18°C.

On Sunday morning, a few remaining showers or thunderstorms are expected in the eastern regions. Conditions will improve as the day progresses, with variable skies and dry weather dominating elsewhere.

Monday will bring mostly dry weather with a mix of sunshine and clouds, accompanied by temperatures ranging from 19°C to 24°C.

Starting Tuesday, weather conditions will become more unsettled, with regular showers and occasional thunderstorms anticipated. Temperatures will steadily cool, dropping below 20°C by Friday.

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