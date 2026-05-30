Liège firefighters exhausted after over 100 interventions since Saturday morning

Credit: Belga

Firefighters in the Liège region have carried out more than 100 interventions due to severe weather conditions, according to local emergency sources on Saturday afternoon.

Flooded cellars and garages have kept emergency responders busy since Saturday morning, following heavy rain and storms.

The areas of Flémalle and Seraing have been particularly impacted by the downpours.

In Hesbaye, firefighters attended around 20 incidents linked to the adverse weather.

The municipalities of Burdinne, Donceel, and Oreye have been the most affected in this region.

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