French Osteopath-massagist on trial for rape and sexual assault of 29 patients

Illustrative image of French police. Credit: Belga

A 37-year-old osteopath in Strasbourg is on trial from Monday, accused of sexually assaulting or raping around thirty patients.

The practitioner, who began operating in 2014, was based in Eschau, an affluent suburb in the southern outskirts of Strasbourg.

He faces charges of rape involving eight patients and sexual assault on 21 others, allegedly committed by exploiting the authority conferred by his professional status, according to the prosecution.

Currently under judicial supervision, Pierre Garitte is banned from practising. His lawyer, Yves Sauvayre, has stated that Garitte will defend his innocence, insisting his actions lacked any sexual intent.

During police custody, Garitte initially claimed he limited his actions to “pressure points in the perineal area,” later admitting to the alleged gestures but denying any sexual motive, according to a source close to the investigation.

Throughout the trial, scheduled to conclude on 12 June, Garitte will face testimonies from women accusing him of touching their intimate areas during consultations.

Philippe Sterlingot, president of the Union for Osteopathy, clarified that any “internal” touching is strictly forbidden in this field, which falls under non-conventional forms of healthcare.

“This case exposes a deep violation: these women entrusted their bodies to a healthcare practitioner, believing their vulnerability would be safeguarded by the ethics of care itself. The crux of the debates will be this very issue of therapeutic trust,” said Sendegul Aras, legal representative for six of the civil parties.

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