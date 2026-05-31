Heat expected to subside by Wednesday next week

Namur. Credit: Belga

Temperatures will drop next week, with highs reaching only 20°C by Wednesday, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute of Belgium (RMI).

Sunday afternoon will see considerable cloud cover across the country, and light rain or showers are possible, particularly in the southern regions. By evening, conditions will gradually dry up, leading to a dry night with occasional clear spells.

On Monday, the day will begin with clear skies, but clouds are expected to build up later, bringing the chance of isolated showers. Temperatures will range between 19°C and 24°C.

Tuesday will be cooler, with highs between 15°C and 22°C. The weather will turn more unsettled, with a mix of rain and occasional thunderstorms, according to the KMI forecast.

Wednesday will bring partly to heavily overcast skies, along with more showers, possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. Conditions may improve from the west as the day progresses, with temperatures reaching between 14°C and 20°C.

On Thursday, the weather is expected to remain changeable, with more rain and thunderstorm-like showers. The weekend, however, could bring drier weather, more sunshine, and slightly warmer temperatures.

Related News