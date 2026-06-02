Belgium urged to address legal gap to better protect children from incest

Children crossing the street. Credit: Belga

The Parents protecteurs collective has called attention to a gap between legal measures to combat incest and the reality experienced by certain families in a new report submitted to Federal Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V).

One in ten children is believed to be a victim of incest, according to the collective, which consists of 84 members, including parents, associations, legal professionals, other experts, and concerned citizens.

The group is urging Belgian authorities to look to other European countries that have implemented "major reforms" to better protect children from sexual violence within families.

According to the report, Belgium continues to address cases as isolated incidents or occasional failures rather than recognising them as structural issues requiring a comprehensive national strategy.

The report highlights a “worrying discrepancy” between the protective measures outlined in legislation and the lived experiences of affected families. While Belgium has protective tools and intent, the authors argue, it struggles to convert available knowledge into effective safeguards.

Key issues raised include the human, social, and economic toll of insufficient protection, alongside barriers to accessing care following disclosures of abuse.

The collective includes notable organisations such as the League for Children’s Rights, the Mères Veilleuses collective, Patouche, and Together Against Incest.

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