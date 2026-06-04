Schoolboy repeatedly steals buses for nighttime joy-rides through Tournai

Illustrative image of a TEC bus. Credit: Belga/Benoir Doppange

A 16-year-old boy has been accused of repeatedly stealing buses from a TEC depot to go on nighttime joy-rides through the city of Tournai, before abandoning them hours later.

According to SudInfo, the teenager is alleged to have entered the depot on several occasions, then driven away in a bus and returned the vehicle only after spending the night on the road.

In the latest incident, which occurred during the night of 1 to 2 June, the bus was reportedly found abandoned near the railway station in Mouscron.

Passengers pickup

A bus driver interviewed by Sudinfo said depot staff had discovered missing vehicles several times upon arriving for work in the morning. According to the driver, the same teenager was involved in each incident and had even picked up passengers while driving the stolen buses.

The case has raised concerns among transport workers, who warn that the teenager has no driving licence and poses a potential danger to road users despite apparently managing to operate the large vehicles without causing damage.

“So far, the buses have not been returned damaged, but imagine if he were to hit or kill someone,” the driver said. “It feels like people are waiting for a tragedy before taking action.”

According to TEC, police intervened each time and the transport operator has been instructed to strengthen security measures to prevent further thefts.

While no accidents have been reported, the repeated incidents have sparked questions about depot security and how a teenager was able to access and operate the vehicles multiple times.

The unusual story has also generated amused reactions on social media, with some commenters joking that the young man had already demonstrated enough enthusiasm to become a future bus driver – once he reaches the legal age and obtains a licence.

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