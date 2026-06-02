School minibus crash: Bus attendants had previously complained about driver

Flowers and messages on the site of the tragic accident in Buggenhout. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Bus attendants had already complained about the conduct of the bus driver who lost his life in an accident last Tuesday in Buggenhout (East Flanders), VRT NWS reported on Monday, citing anonymous accounts and an email to which the editorial team had access.

The Province has confirmed the information. The East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office has also stated that it is aware of the complaints, which were forwarded to it the day after the accident.

Four people lost their lives in a collision between a school minibus and a train at a level crossing in Buggenhout last week. The victims were the 49-year-old minibus driver, the 27-year-old supervisor, and two boys aged 15 and 12. The five other children travelling on the bus were seriously injured, but their lives are no longer in danger.

According to witnesses, the complaints concerned using a mobile phone whilst driving, speeding, failing to stop at level crossings and failing to give way. They claim to have alerted the school, the bus company concerned (‘t Ros Beiaard Autocars) and the Province, but to no avail. They were reportedly told that no other driver was available.

The Province confirmed the existence of these complaints, which were lodged prior to the accident. "All complaints concerning the driver were forwarded to the bus company in question and examined by them," said East Flanders provincial executive member Kurt Moens (N-VA).

“All complaints, recent or past, have since been forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office,” he added.

Moens emphasised that the Province does not organise school transport. This responsibility lies with the Flemish public transport company De Lijn, which issued the tender, and with the selected bus company.

The company in question is referring requests for comment to De Lijn, which has recorded only two minor speeding offences in a 30 km/h zone. The driver had no criminal record, and the results of the toxicology test are not yet available. The circumstances of the accident are yet to be determined.

The East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office had previously stated that all lines of inquiry regarding the accident were still being pursued, including that of a deliberate act.

"We are aware of the complaints and we will, of course, conduct an investigation," replied the Public Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson, Lisa De Wilde, on Monday afternoon.

'Refrain from drawing conclusions'

On Monday, the Belgian Transport Union BTB-ABVV called for the public to "refrain from drawing conclusions until the facts have been investigated" regarding the fatal accident.

"A serious accident deserves a thorough investigation. What it does not deserve is for a deceased driver to be immediately condemned before all the facts are known. It is up to the competent authorities to establish the precise circumstances of the accident, not public opinion, let alone the media," said the head of BTB-ABVV, Frank Moreels, in a statement on Monday evening.

The transport union also highlighted in a press release the precarious status and difficult working conditions that school bus drivers face.

"Many school bus drivers work split shifts. They drive a short route in the morning and a short route in the afternoon, often with breaks lasting several hours in between," BTB-ABVV stated, adding that the workload is increasing every year.

"The accident in Buggenhout must lead to structural improvements, not to the search for a scapegoat," Moreels added. "Those responsible for transporting our children do not deserve uncertainty or hasty condemnation, but respect, protection and a fair assessment. "

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