Proximus saves 5G 'lanes' for crucial services during football match

Illustration pictures shows the King Baudouin stadium during a friendly soccer match between Belgian national soccer team Red Devils and the national team of Montenegro, at the King Baudouin Stadium (Stade Roi Baudouin - Koning Boudewijnstadion), in Brussels, Wednesday 05 June 2024. The Red Devils are preparing for the upcoming Euro 2024 European Championships in Germany. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

Proximus will use three separate “slices” of its 5G network for key services during the Red Devils’ friendly match against Tunisia at the King Baudouin Stadium, marking a technological first in Belgium.

5G technology allows for specific portions of network capacity, called “slices,” to be reserved for particular uses. This feature is often likened to motorway lanes reserved for certain vehicles to ensure smooth flow, even during heavy traffic.

On Saturday afternoon, Proximus will implement this system at a large-scale event with tens of thousands of attendees. It will allocate three slices simultaneously to support medical assistance, live media coverage, and electronic payments.

The medical slice ensures constant and direct communication between the on-site medical unit from UZ Brussels and the hospital, enhancing emergency response.

The media slice, developed in partnership with DPG Media, provides a reliable back-up connection for live broadcasting, helping to prevent disruptions during the transmission of the match.

The third slice facilitates mobile payments, addressing the high volume of transactions at the stadium. Proximus explains that this dedicated slice ensures smooth and reliable payments, reducing wait times for football supporters.

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