Belgian Football Association records profit after turbulent years

Credit: Royal Belgian Football Association

The Royal Belgian Football Association has reported a profit of €250,000 for the financial year 2025, marking a return to stability after several difficult years.

The federation had recorded a consolidated loss of €11,903,479 in 2023 and €1,276,588 in 2024. The positive results for 2025 were achieved through cost-cutting measures, improved purchasing practices, enhanced budget monitoring supported by advanced reporting tools, and new revenue-generating commercial initiatives.

Most departments exceeded their revenue expectations, according to the association’s statement.

The organisation noted that the financial recovery demonstrates the impact of structural measures implemented in collaboration with its regional wings, Football Francophone Amateur (FFA) and Voetbal Vlaanderen (VV). A significant deficit had initially been projected for the 2025 budget.

President Pascale Van Damme stated that the positive financial results show it is possible to balance financial discipline with sporting ambition and social responsibility.

However, CEO Peter Willems cautioned that further work is needed to ensure long-term financial stability. He emphasised the goal of continuing sustainable investments for Belgian football alongside strengthening the federation’s financial foundations.

Financial Director Marie Coipel highlighted the significance of achieving a profit in a year without a men’s final tournament, noting that the recovery now rests on more solid structural ground. She underscored the importance of steadily building financial reserves to support the long-term ambitions of the Vision 2030 plan for Belgian football.

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