Dry Sunday is expected to be replaced by another rainy week

Rain clouds above the Brussels skyline. Credit: Belga

The weather will be mostly dry on Sunday, with some morning sunshine in places, followed by widespread cloud cover later in the day, according to Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Temperatures will range from 15°C in the Ardennes to 19 or 20°C in the plains. Winds will be moderate inland and fairly strong at the coast, coming from the west to south-west.

In the evening, the clear spells will widen, though high-altitude clouds will begin to arrive from the west. Overnight, the west of the country will become increasingly cloudy, but the weather will remain dry. Temperatures will dip to between 7°C and 14°C, with light south-easterly winds.

On Monday, cloud cover will range from variable to abundant. The day will start dry, but showers — possibly thundery — will move in from the coast during the afternoon and spread eastward by evening.

Highs will range from 16 or 17°C in the Ardennes, 20°C in central areas, and 21°C in Campine. Winds will shift from light south-easterly to moderate south to south-westerly and turn westerly along the coast.

Tuesday will bring variable skies with occasional sunny intervals, but unstable conditions will lead to the development of showers, some of which could be thundery. Cooler temperatures are expected, with highs spanning from 13°C in the higher Ardennes to 17°C in Campine.

On Wednesday, thunderstorms are forecast to sweep across the country, interspersed with brief sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will remain between 13°C and 17°C.

Thursday is set to be a mix of overcast skies and patches of sunshine. Unstable air currents will trigger further showers throughout the day.

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