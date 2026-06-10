EU classifies TFA as 'toxic to reproduction'

Blood tests for PFAS. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has classified trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) – found in drinking water, among other places – as a substance that is "toxic to reproduction," the agency announced on Wednesday.

TFA is a “forever chemical” or PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) – a collective term for chemicals that do not break down, or break down only very slowly, in the environment and thus accumulate in water, soil and the human body.

The substance is "highly persistent, highly mobile and can lead to long-term and widespread contamination of water supplies," the agency said.

This classification is due to be ratified by the European Commission shortly.

Extensive use

The characteristics of TFA (highly acidic, soluble and stable) mean that this substance is used extensively in industry. It is used as a raw material for the production of pesticides and is also produced by the breakdown of certain herbicides.

The pharmaceutical industry also uses it, and the substance is found in chemical products used in heating and air-conditioning systems.

PAN Europe, an NGO seeking to ban hazardous pesticides, pointed out that the classification must have direct implications for regulation. "Substances that contaminate groundwater with metabolites of toxicological concern should no longer be permitted and must not be re-approved," the organisation stated.

Bond Beter Leefmilieu (BBL) also highlights the implications for Flanders, adding that the planned phase-out of PFAS pesticides from the recent Flemish drinking water plan is "already outdated".

"We cannot wait until 2036 to phase out PFAS pesticides," said Heleen de Smet of BBL. The organisation is calling on Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns (CD&V) to ban PFAS pesticides.

In an exploratory study by the Flemish Environment Agency (VMM) earlier this year, TFA was detected at the majority of the sites investigated, both in wastewater (74%) and in surface water (88%).

At the European level, the Member States and the European Parliament have agreed to add 25 PFAS, including TFA, to the list of pollutants that must be monitored as a priority in watercourses.

The agreement has yet to be ratified, after which the legislation must be transposed in the Member States by the end of 2027.

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