PFAS 'forever chemicals' cleanup could cost €6.2 billion euros per year in Belgium

Blood tests for PFAS. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

The costs of cleaning up “forever chemicals” known as PFAS in Belgium could reach €6.2 billion per year for two decades under the worst-case scenario, according to a study reported on Monday by De Standaard.

The estimate comes from a report commissioned by Belgium’s previous Federal Government and prepared by the consulting firm RDC Environment. However, the final cost remains uncertain due to ongoing decontamination efforts, fluctuating cleanup expenses, and questions about the extent of intervention required to manage public health risks.

The study presented three scenarios. The most expensive option would require €6.2 billion annually for 20 years, the least costly would demand €1.9 billion annually, while the mid-range estimate stands at €3.8 billion per year.

A significant portion of the funding – over €1 billion annually in the mid-range scenario – would be allocated to soil decontamination. However, the report highlights that the greatest impact is societal, identifying deaths linked to exposure to PFAS chemicals, which are widely used in everyday products, persist in the environment, and pose health risks.

The findings of the study are currently under review by the environmental coordination body chaired by Federal Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés). Minister Crucke is also awaiting results of a separate impact assessment, expected by this summer.

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