TV sales boom in Belgium thanks to 2026 World Cup

The Red Devils prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

Electronic retailers are seeing a surge in television sales as the World Cup approaches. Some stores expect sales to increase by 50-70% compared to June last year.

Major chains are capitalising on the event by launching numerous promotions, a strategy that appears to be paying off.

Belgian Coolblue reports a doubling of television sales, alongside an even stronger growth in projector demand. Televisions with larger screens and higher refresh rates, ideal for watching sports, are especially popular, according to Coolblue manager Arne Van Verdegem.

At Krëfel, large screen TVs are also in high demand. The retailer notes a 30-35% increase in sales consistent with previous pre-tournament trends, and a 15% growth in sales of soundbars.

Vanden Borre and MediaMarkt confirm the upward trend but have not disclosed specific numbers. Vanden Borre's spokesperson mentioned the surge began in early May and is expected to continue depending on Belgium's performance in the tournament. A drop in sales is typically observed after such events, he added, particularly in August and September.

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