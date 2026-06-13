Seven injured in two accidents on same motorway

Illustrative image of the E40 motorway. Credit Belga

Seven people were injured in two accidents on the E403 near Kachtem, Izegem, last night, according to the West Flanders public prosecutor’s office.

The first accident occurred at a closed motorway exit in Kachtem, which has been blocked off due to roadworks. One car slowed down significantly near the exit, leading to a collision when another vehicle was unable to avoid it. Five people were injured in this incident.

Shortly afterwards, a second accident took place near the scene of the first. Two drivers collided, leaving both injured.

The motorway was temporarily closed due to the extensive damage caused by the accidents.

Authorities have not yet provided information about the condition of the victims. The public prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation into the circumstances and appointed a traffic expert.

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