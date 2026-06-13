Child in life danger after motorway accident

Credit : Belga / Timon Ramboer.

Two children were injured in a collision on the E403 near Izegem last night, with one in a critical condition and another seriously hurt, according to the West Flanders prosecutor’s office.

The accident occurred around 2:30 on Saturday and involved four vehicles near roadworks on the E403 motorway, heading towards Bruges at the Roeselare (port – Izegem) exit. Seven people were involved, six of whom sustained injuries.

Initial investigations suggest a car carrying two children had almost come to a stop near the roadworks when another vehicle collided with it. Both cars then struck a crash barrier.

Shortly after, a third vehicle—a taxi—stopped to help. A fourth car arrived and crashed into the taxi and another vehicle.

The driver of the fourth car reportedly tested positive for alcohol consumption.

In the first car, a 40-year-old woman and a seven-year-old boy were seriously injured, while a 39-year-old man and a four-year-old girl remain in critical condition.

A 27-year-old woman from the second car sustained minor injuries. The taxi driver escaped injury, having stepped out of his vehicle before it was struck. The driver of the fourth car also suffered minor injuries.

Authorities have appointed a traffic expert to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

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