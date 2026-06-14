London intercepts tanker from Russian shadow fleet in English Channel

Illustrative image. Credit: Tuomas Romu / Creative Commons

The British military intercepted a Russian shadow fleet oil tanker passing through the Channel early on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced via X.

This marks the first-ever operation of its kind by the UK. The six-hour mission was carried out by British Navy commandos alongside specially trained operatives from the National Crime Agency.

The intercepted tanker, named Smyrtos, has been temporarily moved to an anchorage off the south coast of England.

Such operations demand skill, professionalism, and courage, noted the newly appointed UK Defence Minister Dan Jarvis.

The term “Russian shadow fleet” refers to ships that Russia operates under flags of convenience to evade international sanctions. According to UK officials, the fleet comprises over 700 vessels, most of which are subject to British sanctions.

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