Sweden intercepts Russian fighter jets over Baltic Sea

Illustrative image. Credit: The Brussels Times

Sweden scrambled two pairs of JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets on Friday to intercept Russian combat aircraft flying near its airspace over the Baltic Sea.

The incidents took place in the southern and northern parts of the Baltic Sea.

NATO aircraft were also deployed in response to ensure the security of shared airspace, according to a statement from the Swedish military.

Swedish airspace was not breached during either incident, the statement noted.

Vice Admiral Ewa Skoog Haslum, head of joint operations, criticised Russia’s actions, describing them as serious and recurring threats to Sweden’s territorial integrity and security.

Sweden joined NATO in March 2024.

Tensions in the Baltic Sea have escalated significantly following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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