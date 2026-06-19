Fraud fugitive from Antwerp arrested in The Hague

The Binnenhof in The Hague, as the Netherlands weighs reforms to capital taxation. Credit: Michael Fousert / Unsplash.

A 53-year-old man from the Antwerp district of Deurne, wanted for multiple fraud convictions, has been arrested this week in The Hague, Netherlands, according to Antwerp police.

The man was the subject of an international warrant after the judicial enforcement court in Ghent revoked his electronic monitoring on 30 April.

He has accumulated more than four years in prison sentences for offences including forgery, breach of trust, and VAT fraud.

Belgium has requested his extradition so that he can serve his sentence locally.

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