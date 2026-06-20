Friendly, festive atmosphere along busy Belgian coastline

DE PANNE, BELGIUM : People enjoy a sun bath on the beach at the north sea in 'De Panne', Tuesday 08 June 2004. Sun has gone up today for a second day of heat all over Belgium. BELGA PHOTO ISABELLE MINTKEWICZ

As tropical temperatures swept across the region, beaches along Belgium’s coast experienced increased visitors, with crowds remaining manageable and the atmosphere convivial, according to local police.

At Ostend, the crowd barometer registered orange, indicating high attendance. Local police reported that while the area was busy, everything was running smoothly. Traffic flows were under control, and parking spaces were still available in the town centre. A special summer crowd management plan was activated in response to the heatwave, ensuring order on the beach.

In Middelkerke, the warm weather combined with the “Bier aan Zee” event drew large numbers to the seaside promenade. Despite the crowds, local police confirmed that the situation remained under control.

Blankenberge also saw increased footfall on its streets. The local police spokeswoman noted the convivial atmosphere and assured that the crowds were far smaller than those experienced during peak summer days.

Knokke-Heist, Belgium’s northernmost coastal resort, reported similar conditions. The police stated that, while there were more visitors than usual due to the summer-like temperatures, the situation remained calm.

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