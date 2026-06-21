Motorbike crashes into café terrace, injuring two

Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

Two people were injured on Saturday evening in Kortrijk when a motorcyclist crashed into a café terrace on the Grote Markt.

The incident occurred around 21:00. The motorcyclist was travelling at excessive speed from Onze-Lieve-Vrouwstraat towards the Grote Markt.

According to the West Flanders prosecutor’s office, the man was riding on one wheel before losing control, falling, and sliding into several café terraces.

Two people seated on one of the terraces sustained injuries. Initial reports suggested serious injuries, but the victims’ condition turned out to be less severe. “The victims are expected to be discharged from hospital today,” the prosecutor’s office confirmed.

An expert analysis confirmed the account provided by witnesses. The motorcyclist tested negative for alcohol and drugs and was not arrested, but his vehicle was confiscated due to reckless driving.

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