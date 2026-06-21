Foreign minister considers €7-billion budget cut

Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés). Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has suggested the federal government aim to find €7 billion this summer, despite the National Bank advising a €13 billion solution.

Speaking on “De Zevende Dag” on VRT 1, Prévot acknowledged the larger figure would be ideal but deemed it unrealistic. He pointed out that the current government has already made a record effort of €32 billion since taking office, the largest in Belgium since World War II.

Prévot stressed the need for reforms while maintaining social cohesion, highlighting the potential economic risks of neglecting societal balance. Achieving this equilibrium, he stated, remains a priority.

While €7 billion is only half of the National Bank’s recommended amount, Prévot believes it is feasible. He recognised that it might not be sufficient but argued that the government cannot address every financial challenge for the current and future administrations.

“If we can secure €7 billion this year, that would be great,” said Prévot, adding that additional efforts will still be needed in the future. He emphasised that future governments will also need to contribute to long-term economic solutions.

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