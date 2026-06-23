Yellow heat alert across Belgium on Tuesday, but expected to turn orange soon

A melting ice cream pictured in Brussels, Friday 29 May 2026. Like many European countries, Belgium is experiencing an unusually hot spell for this time of year. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

A yellow heat alert has been set for the entire country on Tuesday, with the exception of the coast, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM).

The heat will persist in Belgium this week and only intensify in the days to come, underlines the weather institute.

The province of Luxembourg, for which a code orange had previously been announced, will ultimately be subject to a yellow warning, like the rest of the territory, on Tuesday.

This Tuesday, temperatures could already reach 32°C in places, particularly in the far south of the country.

More heat from Wednesday night

Starting Wednesday, the mercury will reach or even exceed 35°C in most regions.

Nighttime temperatures will also remain particularly high. The entire country, apart from the coast, will therefore be placed on orange alert.

From Thursday, the coastline will also be subject to an orange warning.

This alert level will remain in effect for the entire territory until at least Saturday. At the end of the week, however, a stormy system could lead to a slight drop in temperatures, adds the IRM.

What's the difference?

Under a yellow alert, it is recommended to remain vigilant towards vulnerable people, by making them drink more and protecting them from the sun, notes the Institute.

In the event of an orange alert, it is recommended to drink regularly, dress lightly, spend your days in cool places, comply with usual health rules, split food portions and avoid outside heat by closing doors and windows.

Related News