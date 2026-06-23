New Brussels veterinary clinic open 24/7

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A new veterinary referral clinic specialising in emergencies and complex cases has opened in Brussels.

The BeVet Brussels-Boitsfort centre, located on Avenue de la Forêt at the site of a former Mini garage, offers round-the-clock services, including first-line, specialised, and emergency veterinary care.

The 1,000-square-metre facility employs 25 staff members, including veterinarians, consultants, and assistants.

It features seven consultation rooms, six hospitalisation areas, four operating theatres, and comprehensive medical imaging equipment such as CT scans, ultrasound, X-ray, fluoroscopy, and endoscopy.

CEO of BeVet Edouard della Faille says the clinic addresses the growing demand for specialised veterinary care in Brussels.

Positioned near Uccle, Ixelles, and Watermael-Boitsfort, the facility aims to provide continuous care for urgent and complex cases.

The clinic also hosts specialists in surgery, orthopaedics, neurology, oncology, and the care of exotic pets, including rabbits, rodents, reptiles, birds, and small exotic mammals.

Additionally, the site will house the BeVet Academy, a training centre for new staff. It will also offer services such as dental care, nutrition, and preventive treatments.

With this new opening, BeVet operates over 40 clinics, four referral centres, and employs more than 280 staff across French-speaking Belgium. The network annually treats around 180,000 animals for approximately 100,000 clients.

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