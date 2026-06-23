High-speed line from Brussels to France slowed down until Saturday

Illustration picture shows the Thalys high speed train at Brussels Midi railway station, Monday 10 February 2020. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

Infrabel decided on Tuesday to restrict speeds on the high-speed line linking Brussels to the French border due to the intense heat expected over the coming days, the network operator said.

Trains will run at 170 km/h instead of 300 km/h from Thursday to Saturday, between 13:00 and 19:00.

Journey times on the Belgian section of the Brussels–Paris line will therefore be extended by 12 minutes.

This restriction applies solely to the Belgian LGV 1 – the high-speed line. It is linked to a technical characteristic of the power supply cables.

Like any metal component, the catenary is prone to expansion when exposed to high temperatures.

This measure aims to prevent any incidents that might be caused by a slackened catenary cable.

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