Anderlecht street market on Saturday cancelled due to heatwave

Rue Wayez in Anderlecht pictured near the site where a man was killed when his vehicle was shot with a machine gun, in Anderlecht, Brussels Thursday 14 September 2023. Credit: Belga

The street market on Rue Wayez, due to take place on Saturday in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht, has been cancelled due to the forecast heatwave, the local council announced on Tuesday.

The municipal council took this decision "to ensure everyone’s safety", taking into account the weather warnings issued over the last few days.

According to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM), temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 35 degrees across much of the country from Wednesday onwards.

A code orange heat alert will be in force across almost the entire country on Saturday, the day on which the event was due to take place.

A Red Cross post had indeed been planned, but the capacity of the premises made available was not deemed sufficient to cope with a potential increase in call-outs.

The council also felt it was appropriate to avoid placing further strain on the emergency services, which have already been heavily mobilised in recent days.

The programme included, in particular, children’s activities on Place de la Résistance, as well as numerous stallholders and visitors who would have been out in the blazing sun for part of the day.

The local authorities also point out that the perceived temperatures could exceed the forecast figures.

Organised by the traders’ association, the street market is an important annual commercial and festive event on Rue Wayez, one of Anderlecht’s main shopping streets.

Related News