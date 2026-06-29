Flemish reform to make after-school clubs more expensive for some families

Illustrative image of school children. Credit: Belga

A reform to the before-and-after-school childcare system in Flanders will mean higher costs for some parents, according to Het Nieuwsblad and other local media on Monday.

From 1 September, Flemish cities and municipalities will be responsible for out-of-school care, in which children will also be able to take part in meaningful activities such as sport, music, or art lessons.

Several towns and municipalities are raising their rates, now that before- and after-school care is no longer solely about "supervision".

In Mechelen, for example, the rate is rising from €0.75 to €1.50 per half-hour or part thereof, and in Denderleeuw from €1 to €1.50.

In other towns, rates are being standardised, such as in Hasselt and Genk, where the cost will be €1.25, making it cheaper for some parents but slightly more expensive for others.

Ghent, on the other hand, is moving away from fixed fees to some extent, making it more expensive for those who stay in after-school care for long periods.

Social rates will, however, remain in force everywhere. This is the first price increase since 2013.

From the opposition benches, Flemish MP Lise Vandecasteele (PVDA) criticised the organisational changes for having led to “price rises and a price lottery depending on your municipality”.

“How much you pay for your child’s after-school care should not depend on your postcode. It must be affordable and accessible to everyone,” Vandecasteele added.

According to the Flemish MP, cities and municipalities are receiving too little funding.

The Flemish Government has allocated a budget of €200 million per year. However, the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG), the family organisation Gezinsbond and the Flemish Welfare Association Vlaams Welzijnsverbond have calculated that at least €334 million per year is needed to provide every child with high-quality childcare, according to the MP.

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