Changes to train services announced as operator adapts to summer season

Credit: Belga/Kurt DEsplenter

The national rail operator SNCB/NMBS has adapted its train service for the summer months. Among the changes are additional trains to the coast, nature reserves, theme parks and festivals, the operator announced on Monday.

The changes are scheduled to run from 27 June until Sunday 30 August, or from 4 July to 23 August, depending on the region concerned.

The services on weekdays have been adjusted to take into account the reduction in commutes to work and school.

"This means a reduction in the number of P trains (trains that provide extra capacity during peak hours) and S trains (suburban trains operating within a 30km radius of major cities), and an increase in services to the most popular tourist and leisure destinations," explained the SNCB.

As is the case every year, services to the coast have been boosted, including 3 additional return journeys on weekdays to Ostend and 4 additional return journeys at weekends.

Additionally, regarding services to Blankenberge, 2 additional return journeys will run on weekdays and 7 additional return journeys at weekends.

Similarly, rail service to De Panne will include one additional return journey on weekdays and three additional return journeys at weekends, while train services to Knokke will include three additional return journeys on weekdays and three additional return journeys at weekends.

Moreover, on weekdays and at weekends, rail services will be increased to Planckendael Zoo (Mechelen station). Additional trains will also run at weekends to Pairi Daiza Wildlife Park (Cambron-Casteau station), the Walibi (Bierges-Walibi station) and Plopsaland De Panne theme parks, as well as to the town of Houyet, the starting point for kayaking down the River Lesse.

A tourist train will also run on Saturdays and Sundays from Liège to the Ourthe Valley and the Durbuy region.

Finally, the SNCB is also boosting its services to Brussels, Ghent and Bruges, popular city-break destinations.

Special trains will also be scheduled for the many summer festivals.

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