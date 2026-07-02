After-school care in Flanders to cost up to twice as much from September

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As of 1 September, Flemish cities and municipalities will take charge of after-school childcare, introducing activities such as sports, music, and art classes.

The reform brings higher fees for some parents, according to Het Nieuwsblad, a story also covered by De Standaard, Gazet van Antwerpen, and Het Belang van Limburg.

Several municipalities are increasing their rates as after-school care now includes activities beyond basic supervision.

For example, fees in Mechelen have doubled from €0.75 to €1.50 per half-hour, while in Denderleeuw they’ve risen from €1 to €1.50.

In cities like Hasselt and Genk, rates are now standardised at €1.25 per half-hour. This adjustment makes care cheaper for some families, but others will pay more.

Meanwhile, Ghent has partially moved away from fixed fees, leading to higher costs for those using after-school care for extended periods.

Social tariffs remain available across all municipalities, and this marks the first fee increase since 2013.

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