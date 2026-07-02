Belgian influencer overtakes MrBeast as world's most-watched YouTuber

Celine Dept. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Belgian content creator Céline Dept has overtaken US internet celebrity MrBeast in weekly watch count with 1.1 billion views, claiming the title of the most-watched YouTube channel worldwide.

Initially focusing on TikTok with content like dances, lip syncs, and pranks, she launched her personal YouTube page in May 2023 with a dedicated focus on football. There, she was able to rapidly capture a massive international audience, Belga News Agency reports.

Just three months after registering her standalone profile, she became the first Belgian citizen to successfully cross the 10 million subscriber threshold.

High-profile guest appearances consistently drove the channel's unprecedented daily traffic. Global sporting icons like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Erling Haaland and Gareth Bale were featured in her short-form uploads. A recent clip documenting her meeting with Ronaldo has gathered over 6.9 million views since 16 June.

Top-tier European clubs, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, actively coordinate with the creator to produce exclusive media material.

Before dominating the international viewership, Dept was focusing on the young, Dutch-speaking domestic media scene, alongside her partner Michiel Callebaut. The duo operated together under the brand name CEMI.

The couple used the momentum of their popularity to launch a clothing line, secure lucrative commercial sponsorships, and even star in a low-rated film "Rewind" for the cinemas in 2022.

That joint venture with her partner has, however, eventually stop. No fresh videos have been published on the collaborative CEMI channel for 12 months and their associated online web shop is now entirely inactive.

Their final collaborative upload ended in controversy. The Flemish Regulator for the Media issued the pair a €5,000 fine for broadcasting improper product placement embedded within children's programming.

Financial records of their shared enterprise, CDMC Works, reflect this. Their net profits were €841,740 in 2024 before dropping to just €153,683 the following year.

Dept and Callebaut have established independent management firms to handle their finances, choosing to draw monthly salaries of an undisclosed amount.

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