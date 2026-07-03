Royal Palace in Brussels reopens to public for first time since 2022

a press visit to the Royal Palace in Brussels is organized on Friday 03 July 2026. The Royal Palace will be opened for public from 3 July to 16 August. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

The Royal Palace of Brussels is reopening to the public this Friday, marking the first summer season since 2022 when visitors can explore its historic halls.

The palace had remained closed for the last three years due to significant renovations on the façade and windows.

This year’s reopening comes earlier than usual to accommodate preparations for the Danish royal couple’s official visit in September.

Visitors will have access to the King’s administrative residence and workplace, including several grand rooms and historic salons used for official receptions and state events.

The palace will be open daily, except Mondays, and will be closed on 15 and 16 July, as well as 20 and 21 July.

A timed ticket reservation is mandatory. Admission costs €10 for visitors aged 13 and above, while children under 13 can enter for free.

Train passengers can enjoy a 40% discount on second-class return journeys to Brussels, though all slots for this weekend have already been booked.

Four temporary exhibitions are featured during this season. Louise d’Orléans, Becoming Queen explores the life of Belgium’s first queen.

Other displays are entitled Music, Sound & Imagination, Dream Machines, and The Royal Palace as a Palace of Memory.

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