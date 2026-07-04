Federal police step up coastline presence

Belgian police on patrol in in Adinkerke, Flanders in March 2026. Credit: Kurt Desplenter/Belga

The federal police are deploying additional railway police teams on trains to the Belgian coast as the summer holiday begins.

Daily patrols started this week on major train connections to destinations like Bruges and Ostend, according to Bernard Quintin, Minister of Security and Home Affairs, in a press release on Saturday.

The focus is primarily on the Brussels-Ghent-Bruges-Ostend railway axis, where passenger flows are the largest. Checks are conducted on outbound trains heading to the coast and return journeys inland during the afternoon and evening.

The aim is to strengthen the safety of all passengers by maintaining a visible presence onboard trains and acting swiftly when necessary. “Anyone causing trouble or creating unsafe situations will notice the police are present. Disruption and aggression will not be tolerated and will be dealt with firmly,” said Minister Quintin.

This increased deployment is part of Operation SunRail, which addresses the rise in passenger numbers during holiday periods and the potential for disturbances during train journeys. “The goal is clear: to ensure all passengers, including families and holidaymakers, can travel in a safe and peaceful environment, while minimising disruptions,” explained Eric Snoeck, Commissioner-General of the Federal Police. Operation SunRail will run through to 31 August.

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