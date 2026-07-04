Extreme heat plan reactivated

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

The warning phase of the “extreme heat and ozone peaks” plan has been reactivated, as temperature criteria have been met, announced the Cellule interrégionale de l’environnement (Celine) on Saturday afternoon.

This comes just two days after the phase was deactivated. According to forecasts by the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM), the sum of differences between maximum temperatures for the next five days and the threshold of 25°C is equal to or greater than 17°C.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 28°C in Uccle on Monday, with further increases predicted in the following days.

Despite the heat, ozone concentrations are anticipated to remain at normal levels for this time of year. The European information threshold for ozone is not expected to be exceeded, Celine clarified in a statement.

The warning phase follows a vigilance phase and could potentially be escalated to an alert phase. The previous warning phase had only been lifted two days earlier, following its activation on 15 June, and was last escalated to the alert phase on 23 June.

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